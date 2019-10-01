UK paper refers Malawi minister as game ranger: The Sun later corrects online

Some section of Malawians told The Sun newspaper of the UK to apologise after it erroneously referred to Energy, Natural Resources and Environment minister Binton Kutsaira as a game ranger.

The publication had the mix up because the Cabinet minister known for his controversial fashion sense was dressed in full camouflage attire, mostly won by game rangers, during the visit of Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry to Liwonde National Park on Monday.

Kutsaira, described as one of hard working ministers, helped Prince Harry unveil a memorial pillar for a British soldier, Guardsman Mathew Talbot killed by an elephant in an anti-poaching operation.

He was the most senior government official to walk Prince Harry through the park.

But some Malawians said it was unfair to label a powerful Cabinet minister as a mere game ranger whilst others poked fun at the erroneous caption in the newspaper.

This came barely a week after some Malawians in various social media platforms also took turns to poke fun at the minister for putting on an oversize jacket when President Peter Mutharika was arriving in the US for the UN general assembly.

There was no immediate comment from Kutsaira on the issues.

But The Sun online has put action of the Press Association photos that infact Prince Harry was unveiling the Talbot plaque along with Malawi government minister Kutsaira

Prince Harry also watched an anti-poaching exercise and presided over the dedicating of Liwonde National Park and Mangochi Forest Reserve to the Queens Commonwealth Canopy for their protection for future generations.

Kutsaira said the government has invested a lot of efforts in the conservation of natural resources through legislation, funding, partnership and commitment.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :