UK paper refers Malawi minister as game ranger: The Sun later corrects online
Some section of Malawians told The Sun newspaper of the UK to apologise after it erroneously referred to Energy, Natural Resources and Environment minister Binton Kutsaira as a game ranger.
The publication had the mix up because the Cabinet minister known for his controversial fashion sense was dressed in full camouflage attire, mostly won by game rangers, during the visit of Duke of Sussex, Prince Harry to Liwonde National Park on Monday.
Kutsaira, described as one of hard working ministers, helped Prince Harry unveil a memorial pillar for a British soldier, Guardsman Mathew Talbot killed by an elephant in an anti-poaching operation.
He was the most senior government official to walk Prince Harry through the park.
But some Malawians said it was unfair to label a powerful Cabinet minister as a mere game ranger whilst others poked fun at the erroneous caption in the newspaper.
This came barely a week after some Malawians in various social media platforms also took turns to poke fun at the minister for putting on an oversize jacket when President Peter Mutharika was arriving in the US for the UN general assembly.
There was no immediate comment from Kutsaira on the issues.
But The Sun online has put action of the Press Association photos that infact Prince Harry was unveiling the Talbot plaque along with Malawi government minister Kutsaira
Prince Harry also watched an anti-poaching exercise and presided over the dedicating of Liwonde National Park and Mangochi Forest Reserve to the Queens Commonwealth Canopy for their protection for future generations.
Kutsaira said the government has invested a lot of efforts in the conservation of natural resources through legislation, funding, partnership and commitment.
I have seen this picture in social media and I thought it was just a meme people making fun of it. Why was he dressed like a park ranger? He could’ve also been mistaken as a poacher or hunter. So just because last time he was mocked for wearing an oversized jacket pano ati avale ung’onoung’ono? This is fashion faux pas! Six pack at its best😄😄😄
When is he due???
HE IS A FAT GAME RANGER KIKIKIKIKI
KUDYA NYAMA KWAMBIRI …..NKHUKU TOO MUCH
APITE KU GYM
MCP/UTM operatives mis informed UK papers, kikikikiiiiiiii.
The sun should have said A FAT PARK RANGER. But that aside, just like mutharika, he does look like one isn’t it?
I thought he was an out-of-shape ranger too. He literally looks like a small elephant, if you come to think of it. Clearly, he’s living off the fat of a very corrupt land!
nice uniform but the six pack large speaks volumes hehe hippo are great animals i like them
He is a ranger what is wrong with that fools? How does he looks like?….. Ranger….. Thats right
Exactly, as the saying goes – if it looks like an orange, tastes like an orange then definitely is an orange
AM AN MCP FAN KATSAIRA IS AHARD WORKING GUY PAZABWINO TIZIYAMIKIRA
oh god the almighy wats this. ci balloon ca helium