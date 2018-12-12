MCP MP says Nankhumwa explanation on missing vehicles lacking

Nkhotakota south east MP (Malawi Congress Party – MCP) Everson Makowa Mwale has punched holes in the explaination by Minister of Local Government Kondwani Nankhumwa on the missing 13 vehicles for Nkhotakota district council, saying it is lacking.

Makowa Mwale: The explaination by Nankhumwa not convincing

Nankhumwa said Tuesday that only one vehicle cannot be accounted for at Nkhotakota district council, dispelling reports that 13 government cars have gone missing.

He told parliament that the government has intensified its search for the missing vehicle.

“The other seven vehicles are in a garage in Mzuzu and one is in a garage in Lilongwe for maintenance. The council could not get the vehicles on time because there were delays to get clearance from the ODPP (Office of the Director of Public Procurement),” he said.

Nankhumwa said the other four vehicles are at the council.

But Makowa Mwale said the response was not satisfactory.

“If the vehicles are there, why can’t the council bring them so that they serve the people of Nkhotakota in their development activities. Something is not adding up here,” said Makowa Mwale.

He said the vehicles cannot stay at a garage for a year just because of payment problems when the district is in dire need of the vehicles, most of whom belong to Nkhotakota district hospital.

Members of parliament, traditional leaders and councilors have been demanding transparency and accountability on the missing vehicles, most of which belong to Nkhotakota district office and hospital.

The political, civic and traditional leaders suspected the vehicles were dubiously sold by hospital and council officials.

But Makowa Mwale said he was satisfied with the response on the abuse of the district development fund.

He said officials at the council have been abusing the fund for long.

Nankhumwa had said auditors are on their way to Nkhotakotato find out how the council has been using district development fund for the past four years.

He said money has been disappearing in council coffers in dubious ways and suspected there was rampant theft of public money.

