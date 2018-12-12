UDF primary elections set for Monday

United Democratic Front (UDF) has set Monday for the much delayed party primaries ahead of the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections.

Ndanga: UDF ready for primaries

UDF publicity secretary Ken Ndanga said the delays were necessitated in what he called clearing the ground.

“We wanted to clear the ground first, we wanted to put in place electoral colleges which should be accepted by all the competing candidates and we have just succeeded in doing so,” said Ndanga.

The UDF becomes the third political party to hold its primary polls after Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and the Democratic ProgressiveParty (DPP) who are still conducting the primary elections in some parts of the country.

The UDF put on hold the conducting of the primary elections after the party dissolved its elections committee two months ago and has since appointed a new committee.

Ndanga said it was better to delay the primary polls than do a bad job.

