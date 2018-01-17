MCP MPs ask party executive to remove SG Kaliwo for ‘gross incompetence’

January 17, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 3 Comments

Members of Parliament of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) have issued a communiqué after their meeting in Lilongwe  where they met to air their views on the ongoing leadership wrangles in the opposition party and have recommended to National Executive Committee  (NEC) removed party Secretary General Gustav Kaliwo for  “gross incompetence” as one of the reasons.

MCP Deputy Chief whip Clement Mlombwa reading the communique 

The MPs were meeting following  a letter which the top executive of the party elected at the 2013 convention, among them vice-president Richard Msowoya and secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, penned the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of flouting the party constitution.

Addressing a news conference, the  MPs said NEC should fire Kaliwo because he has absented himself  – with no reasons  – for more than three consecutive management meetings, contrary to party Constitution.

“He has  absented himself from major party functions for two years, including the whole period of the by-elections held in October 2017 without giving any reason. He has absented himself from management meetings which he himself called without communicating to any member about the postponement of the said meeting,” MCP deputy chief whip Clement Mlombwa said when he read the communiqué.

MPs also condemned Kaliwo for his signature on the January 13, 2018 letter to Chakwera as one of the reasons  that he had shown his incompetence   instead of engaging with the president personally.

The MPs condemned the letter for containing serious allegations against Chakwera.

“We feel that, if they had issues, themselves being in the same office with the President, should have taken the initiative to solve the said problem,” Mlombwa said.

MPs accused Kaliwo of  gross incompetence for failing to give policy direction to the party .

Kaliwo said he could not respond to the MPs because he does not want “to address party wrangles in the press.”

Meanwhile, the MPs have recommended holding of National Executive Committee conference known as National Convention by March 26, 2018, which is within the 60 day period, as per the constitution.

3 Comments on "MCP MPs ask party executive to remove SG Kaliwo for 'gross incompetence'"

Bunch of Confused Clergy
Guest
Bunch of Confused Clergy
Much as I would have loved him to still belong to MCP, his actions are not good for the party. I understand he is being paid by DPP to bring confusion in MCP. Kaliwo to me is a liability as far as politics is concerned as this is a game of numbers. He can leave with his followers but that can not make a difference to MCP. They are planning to form their party, so why all this noise from him. He can as well resign if he feels he is bigger than the rest of NEC members. What I… Read more »
12 minutes 35 seconds ago
12 minutes 35 seconds ago
Mkanda
Guest
Mkanda

Looks like Malawi is poised to a different political showdown in 2018/19. There are manouvres and machinations that would make a well thinking Malawi desist from any these. Just yesterday, it was heard that there is a group that is thinking of forming a political group to counter MCP. Then Mia announces ambition to be vice president of MCP….

24 minutes 21 seconds ago
24 minutes 21 seconds ago
Hlabezulu Ngonoonda
Guest
Hlabezulu Ngonoonda
The National Convention is slated for March 26, 2018. As such it is of no use to expel the said person from his position. It would be match better to reprimand him since the convention is on. However, once the said figure is unilaterally removed, the action may send conflicting signals to those supporting that party. The Secretary General has a large base of supporters that may go with him once he is removed at the time the party's executive is re-positioning itself for the general elections in 2019. Let the expulsion occur at the convention if delegates will have… Read more »
54 minutes 33 seconds ago
54 minutes 33 seconds ago

More From Nyasatimes