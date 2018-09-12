MCP primaries embroiled in bloody violence again

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) search for its parliamentary candidate in Dedza central east ended abruptly as the poll team which went there to conduct the elections run for its life following political violence.

Ishmael Ndaila Onani who conducted the primary polls and his team were forced to flee the place before announcing the results because the losing candidate Hannock Naliti, who got 102 votes disputed the victory of Bonnex Malunga.

Malunga got 202 votes whilst the third in the primary poll results got 61 votes.

At least eight candidates battled for the MCP primary elections in Dedza central east constituency.

Onani said the violence was perpetrated by the Naliti camp.

“They did not want to accept the results so they unleashed the violence so that we could not announce the results and indeed we had to run away,” said Onani.

Reports indicate that Malunga’s car windscreen was smashed in the process.

Both Malunga and Naliti are declaring victory in the party primary elections.

Naliti says the party has favoured Malunga while Malunga says Naliti is refusing to accept the defeat poll result.

