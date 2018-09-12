Police arrest four notorious robbers in Mzuzu

Malawi Police in Mzuzu have arrested four notorious robbers in a sweeping exercise they conducted on Sundau at Salisbury Line location in Mzuzu City.

According to Mzuzu Police Station Deputy Public Relations Officer, Victor Khamisi, the sweeping exercise was conducted to curb crime in the city.

“As of now, we cannot disclose their identities as investigations are underway. Disclosing their identities will jeopardize our investigations,” Khamisi said.

He said the criminals are suspected to have been terrorizing people in Hill-top, Luwinga, Chasefu locations and other surrounding areas of Mzuzu city.

Khamisi said one of the arrested robbers was on police wanted list as he escaped from Nkhata Bay prison last year.

During the exercise, police also recovered a muzzle loader, five mattresses, two window curtains, five duvets, three mini radios, and one camera among others.

He said the four are expected to answer charges of robbery, theft and being found in possession of a muzzle loader while the one who escaped from prison will also answer a charge of escaping from lawful custody.

