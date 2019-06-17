MCP prop for women Speaker candidate Gotani Hara, deputy Nancy Tembo

June 17, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 6 Comments

The opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) is propping up supporte for  Mzimba North legislator Catherine Gotani Hara  as its candidate for the race of Speaker of Parliament.

Gotani Hara: Eyes Speaker post

This follows a lobbying by women activists for the country to have a woman as head of one arm of government – the legislature.

MCP are also backing Nancy Tembo, who won as an independent, to be First Deputy Speaker.

While sources in Demmocratic Progressive Party (DPP) say former first deputy speaker Esther Mcheka Chilenje will be favourite to be the candidate. Another name sounded is that of Bright Msaka.

UTM Party and PP said they will vote for a capable candidate regardless of political affiliation.

PP spokesperson Ackson Kalaile Banda said his party, which was in an electoral alliance with MCP, will support a candidate fit for the job.

He said: “We are going to support a candidate that has dignity and ready to govern in a mature way.”

UTM Party director of publicity Joseph Chidanti Malunga agreed with Banda, saying: “Gone are the times that we should be electing a Speaker based on party. We should look at capability.”

Commentators say as the House elects a Speaker this coming week, let merit and levelheadedness, not benefits and self-enrichment be the guiding principles.

In the May 21 Tripartite Elections, DPP won 62 seats in the 193-seat National Assembly, MCP and independents got 55 each with United Democratic Front (UDF) getting 10, People’s Party (PP) won five, UTM Party has four and Alliance for Democracy (Aford) has one. Parliamentary elections were held in 192 constituencies.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

6
Leave a Reply

avatar
4 Comment threads
2 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
6 Comment authors
MaunitsiYellowmanO SalimaMASO ENAjoseph Banda Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Maunitsi
Guest
Maunitsi

Yes Mcheka Chilenje is athief in a temporary govt run by thieves. The right candidate is Catherine Gotani Hara

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
O Salima
Guest
O Salima

Tsono o Chatsikawo alumbira kuti ndi a MP?

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
joseph Banda
Guest
joseph Banda

MUKALEPHERA MUZITI ABELA. Koma ALUKHU AWA. Every time rushing for a positive result when MCP knows that there will be a competition for the posts of Speaker and Deputies. After being SAVAGES who can vote for you even in Parliament?

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
6 hours ago
Kapado Chimulirenji
Guest
Kapado Chimulirenji

Mcheka Chilenje is a thief. Chiwaya and her stole money in the last parliamentary term by claiming house allowances when they were living in their own houses. This matter must resurface so that they pay back our money. If she is elected Speaker, Mcheka Chilenj is likely to abuse her powers more by indulging herself in serious theft now that she won a seat on a party of thieves – DPP.

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
8 hours ago
MASO ENA
Guest
MASO ENA

AND EXPERIENCE IS ‘GAINED’ BY GETTING INVOLVED/ ASSOCIATING AND NOT MERE PARTICIPATION!!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Yellowman
Guest
Yellowman

Your blood has inborn hatred of some people….satanic idiot

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago