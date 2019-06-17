Lilongwe 2019 jazz festival edition set for August 30-31

Lilongwe Jazz Company has announced that this year’s Jazz Festival will be held on 30 to 31 August at Lilongwe Golf Club.

Director of the company, Erick Paliani, disclosed this over the weekend, saying all is set to give Jazz loving Malawians the best.

He said the festival will offer patrons a memorable weekend full of pleasure in a safe and family friendly environment.

“The festival will bring together 15 acts comprising a mixture of seasoned and upcoming local Jazz personalities and bands,” Paliani said.

He added that Jazz artists from other African and overseas countries are also scheduled to perform at the festival.

On the local scene, the festival’s participants will also include young artists from schools.

The participants, according to Paliani, were selected after serious auditions.

Currently, Lilongwe Jazz Company is working with Malawi Government and is duly registered by the Department of Tourism which recognizes the jazz festival as a potential tourism venture.

Lilongwe Jazz Company organized the first edition of jazz festival in 2018 at the same venue and it attracted people from all walks of life in the country and abroad.

Lester Mwathunga, Owen Mbilidzi and Tamandani Chidzanja are some of the renowned local Jazz artists that will grace this year’s festival.

Paliani has since urged Malawians to support Jazz in the country by turning up in large numbers at the forthcoming festival.

