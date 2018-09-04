MCP says DPP fueling violence ahead of watershed Malawi 2019 polls

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has singled out the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) for the escalating political violence in the country.

MCP spokesperson Maurice Munthali said the DPP-led government has completely failed to control political violence, saying the utterances of President Peter Mutharika is also fueling the violence.

“The word uttered by a leader can be interpreted rightly or wrongly so when the president says I will drop a tonne of bricks on you, people can misinterpret it and start the violence,” he said.

Of late, there has been escalating political violence.

The MCP has been rocked in political violence as a result of disputed party primary elections while the United Transformation Movement (UTM) had its vehicle burnt to ashes and that of its member MP Agnes Nyalonje by what the party says DPP cadets.

Offices of vocal civil society activist Timothy Mtambo were also petrol bombed last week by what Mtambo said DPP cadets but the DPP says this was just inside job to gain public sympathy.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera said people should bring tangible information to the police for them to make tangible investigations.

Police are blamed for the escalating political violence as they do not act on violence perpetrated by the DPP cadets.

