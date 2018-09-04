Inkosi Gomani denies ordering ruling DPP flags pull down

Chief Gomani V of the powerful Maseko Ngoni tribe in Nctheu has dismissed reports that he ordered the pulling down of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) during the Umhlangani cultural festival over the weekend.

The youthful chief said he is apolitical and works with any other political party in the country, saying this is what multiparty democracy is all about.

“I cannot order the pulling down of the DPP flags but what I know is that the cultural event was apolitical and the organisers did not want any party colours,” he said.

He dismissed reports that he did this in favour of vice president Saulos Chilima’s United Transformation Movement (UTM) as Chilime comes from Nsipe in Ntcheu.

Some men were seen pulling down the DPP flags on Saturday at the boma, forcing DPP cadets on social media to describe it as a “provocation.”

On Sunday, the DPP cadets came full force ahead of Chilima’s political rally at the boma when they pulled all UTM flags and replaced them with DPP flags.

Political analyst Ernest Thindwa said chiefs should be apolitical.

“Our chiefs should always be neutral because they have subjects with different political affiliations,” said Thindwa.

An impressive crowd attended the Chilima rally on Saturday despite intimidation from the ruling DPP.

