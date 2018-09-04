Analyst warns DPP will pay at ballot box for intolerance

A renowned political analyst has warned that the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) will pay heavily at the ballot box for the continued political intolerance and violence.

Humphrey MvuLa, who was once the former ruling party United Democratic Front (UDF) top spin doctor, said the DPP needs to tread carefully on intolerance, saying the new crop of voters might find the party irrelevant.

This follows the DPP decision to stop civil society organisations from holding peaceful protests in Blantyre on September 7, saying the party has a Blue Day, according to the party regional governor Charles Mchacha.

“The party is intolerant, it does not give democratic space to those who hold the government to be transparent and accountable on governance issues,” said Mvula.

He said the DPP is known for its violent back ground and needed to shed off this ahead of the crucial elections in 2019.

“DPP is known for not wanting people to demonstrate. They are using their power as a ruling party to crush those with the dissenting views, to frustrate those who want to demonstrate peacefully, this is against the Republican constitution,” said Mvula.

He faulted DPP officials for holding what he described as entitlement spirit, that just because they are a ruling party, they can do whatever they want.

“This is wrong in a democracy. This should not be tolerated in democratic Malawi,” said Mvula.

The CSOs have since shifted the peaceful protests to September 21.

