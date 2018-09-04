6 dead in two road accidents in the North

Five people have died while three others sustained injuries after the vehicle they were traveling in overturned at Ndembwera area along Karonga-Chilumba M1 Road around 0200 hours Tuesday.

Among the deceased persons, two are Malawians who have been identified as Sofa Kasumba Banda,50 years from Chipyinja village,Traditional Authority Masula in Lilongwe District and Mc Loud Chabuka,38 years whose full particulars are yet to be advised whilst Three others are Tanzanians who are known to be Miss Rose Adson Simbeye,32 from Kyera,Mr Anthony Hamid Muya,31 from Mbeya and the other one being Mr.Lameck Bakundwe,51from Lungwe area.

The vehicle registration number T539DCW Toyota Noah whose driver is at large was coming from Chilumba area heading Karonga Boma with Eight passengers on board.

Upon arrival at the said place one of the front tyres got burst which resulted the driver to loose control of the vehicle because of excessive speeding.

Due to impact the vehicle over turned and five passengers died on spot after sustaining severe head injuries.

Among the three who sustained minor injuries are a Malawian,Tanzanian and Nigerian.

All have been taken to Karonga District Hospital for medical attention.

Police in the district advises all road users more especially drivers to observe traffic regulations looking at most of the accidents happening in the district are due to over speeding.

Elsewhere, aA 19 year old boy, Chipateni Banda died and eight passengers sustained minor injuries Sunday in a road accident that happened along Mzenga-Chitheka earth road in Nkhata Bay district.

Nkhata Bay Police Spokesperson, Kondwani James said the deceased with nine other people were travelling in a vehicle registration number NE 1111 Mazda T35.

He said the vehicle which was heading Chintheche from Mzenga overturned twice after the driver, Maxwell Luhanga had failed to negotiate a sharp bend near Kautamba Primary School.

“All the casualties of the accident were taken to Mzenga Health Centre where Banda was pronounced dead as the other victims were referred to Nkhata Bay District Hospital,” James explained.

He said Luhanga whose details remain sketchy is at large and Police are hunting for him.

Banda hailed from Katongo Village in the area of Traditional Authority (TA) Kabunduli in Nkhata Bay.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :