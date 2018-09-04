Silver inquest due to awful campaign: Coaches safe for the time being

Silver Strikers ExecutiveCommittee Monday evening in Lilongwe agreed to find out the reason behind the teams dismal performance during the current season.

Chairperson the Committee Ralph Tseka on Tuesday dispelled rumours being circulated in the capital that the committee has suspended head coach, Lovemore Fazili and team Manager, Francis Songo.

It was indicating that the main committee has appointed technical director for the club, Young Chimodzi to take charge of the team and one of the assistant coaches, Peter Mgangira as his deputy.

Tseka pointed out that the committee was interest to know reasons why the team is not doing well.

“This is not true that the committee has suspended the two. We have only agreed that there is need to look into the really bottlenecks as to why our team is not doing wellthis season,” he stated.

Tseka explained that the outcome of the inquiry would help the committee to have a clear picture as to why the team is failing to put up gallant fight and chase the title.

Silver fans weeks ago on a Sunday demanded the sacking of the entire caching panel after the team was forced to 0-0 draw against Blues Eagles atNankhaka in Area 30, Lilongwe.

But the committee intervened by directing that the team should win the next two fixtures or the coaching panel risk being sacked.

Silver Strikers are current third on the log take with 38 points from 19 games eight points shot of league leaders, Nyasa Big Bullets.

Unconfirmedreports indicate that currently Silver Strikers football club pays handsomely in terms of game bonuses to its players which are pegged and K50 000for a win.

At the beginning of the currently season, they were proposals that the club management wanted to double the amount in order to encourage the players to fight for more glory for the Area 47 outfit.

