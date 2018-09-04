Population and Housing census delays in Mangochi

Population and Housing census has delayed in Mangochi because of delays to dispatch equipment and enumerators demand to have their allowances paid before the work.

Some of the enumerators said they were only paid K20 000 out of the K100 000 training allowances and were also demanding upfront field allowances, saying most of them were sent far away from their homes and would need money for accommodation.

But National Statistics Office (NSO) spokesperson Kingsley Manda said the census will start on Wednesday.

Manda said the delays were caused because some equipment, including cloth reflectors, caps and gadgets like tablets were delayed in Mangochi due to logistical problems.

He dismissed as untrue reports that the delays were as a result of the demands by the enumerators, saying they have started receiving their allowances through their banks from Monday.

In other parts of the country, the exercised rolled out on Monday and reports indicate that everything is going on very well despite the fact that in some areas, the exercise has collided with the voter registration exercise.

The Malawi population is currently pegged at 18 million.

