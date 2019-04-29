MCP says ‘fake’ opinion polls sponsored by DPP should be ignored

April 29, 2019 Osman Faiti -Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) director of youth Richard Chimwendo Banda has warned  people to ignore opinion polls that has been sponsored by governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)  suggesting that President Peter Mutharika will win the May 21 electIns, saying it is a “cooked up” survey.

MCP presidential running mate Sidik Mia at Njamba Rally

Chimwendo Banda at Njamba rally

Speaking during a televised  campaign rally at Njamba in Blantyre in the run up to the May 21 2019 Tripartite Elections, Chimwendo Banda said DPP wants to use  opinion polls to mislead Malawians .

“It is a cooked up survey and I urge our supporters to ignore it,” he said.

He also warned that the regime is using fake news reports about Malawi’s election that is made to look as if it is from credible international news organisation like BBC and others to look like local news sites circulating on social media.

“Whether you will pay pollsters or the media but you won’t stop MCP winning this time around. Malawians will decide with their votes on May 21,” the firebrand MCP youth director said.

The presidential election on May 21 will see incumbent President Mutharika run against six candidates including his vice president Saulos Chilima of UTM Party, MCP president Lazarous Chakwera and United Democratic Front (UDF) presidential hopeful Atupele Muluzi.

Besides political allies-turned-rivals, Mutharika and Chilima, other candidates in the presidential race are Lazarus Chakwera (Malawi Congress Party-MCP), John Chisi (Umodzi Party-UP), Peter Kuwani (Mbakuwaku Movement for Development-MMD),  Atupele Muluzi (United Democratic Front-UDF)  and Revelend Kaliya (independent).

absolutely right bull dozer , olo apange zawozo sikuti amalawi tingasunthike , tikufuna tichotse bomali, iknow its part of intimadating malawians awuponda adpp MCP BOMAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAAA

