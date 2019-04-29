Videographer and entrepreneur Sukez inspires Blantyre youth

Award winning video director Sukez real name Gift Sukali was on Saturday among various entrepreneurs who inspired youth at Blantyre hub to develop business mindset so that they can be better in the future.

The inspirational talk was under program called upgrade yourself personal branding session which was organized by Blantyre hub to motivate youths who are in businesses and other ventures.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, Sukez who is the co-founder of HD Plus creations a videography and advertising company based in Lilongwe, said many youths in the country have potential of doing business but what they need is direction and they don’t know how to invest their talents wisely.

“Others have graduated in various colleges but they are failing to utilize skills they acquired there, so I shared them about how I ventured into entrepreneurship, my journey to becoming an award winning video director and how I ditched my degree to start a business,” he said.

He adds: “in life, there are a lot of ups and downs which one go through to reach his or her potential and the story is similar to me. To extent where I am now I met a lot of challenges but I always believe that if you have ambition you end up reaching it.”

Asking his plan this year he said: ” am interested to venture the film trending, and also helping in creating and exporting local content to international platforms, because we haven’t done much as a country’.

Despite Sukez, the youths they also inspired by some motivators like Chimwemwe Manyozo, Charles Lipenga, Tendai Banda, Tendai Munemo, Ulala Kondowe, just to mention a few.

Manyozo who was one the organizers said they decided to organize the talk after observing that many youths in the country have ability to progress in terms of entrepreneurship but the weakness is lacking direction.

He, however, disclosed that due to feedback they get the same talk will also happen in Mzuzu and Lilongwe.

