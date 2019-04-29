Maranatha Academy sends 153 students to public universities: Surpasses all schools

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga is delighted with the exceptional performance of Maranatha Academy Schools in Malawi during the Malawi School Certification of Education (MSCE) as the institution leads in sending many students to public universities in 2019.

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, Kaonga said this year alone, Maranatha Academy have managed to send a total of 153 students to different universities in Malawi.

He said Maranatha Boys in Blantyre along the M1 road; Maranatha Girls in Machinjiri, Maranatha Academy in Nsanje and Liwaza in Nkhotakota are among the successful schools that have managed to send the 153 students to Universities.

For instance, Maranatha Boys has sent 69 students, while girls have sent 69. Maranatha Nsanje has 3 students, while Liwazi has seen 31 students selected to university.

The students have been selected to the following public Chancellor College, Polytechnic, College of Medicine, Kamuzu College of Nursing, Luanar and MUST.

Kaonga said they are particularly pleased that many girls have also been selected to pursue their studies in different universities, at this time, when girls’ access to education is seriously compromised due to a number of factors.

“The school commends girls at our school for their remarkable feat. This is a clear sign that the schools are dedicated in offering quality education to girls. This, in essence, contributes to attainment of some of the Millennium Development Goals: girl/women empowerment and poverty reduction.

“There is a popular adage which says when you educate a girl, you educate a nation,” he said

Meanwhile, Kaonga says they are ensuring to maintain and in other cases improve to attain the best grades across all Maranatha schools.

“We will, in due course hold workshops for managers and teachers of Maranatha schools to share experiences, challenges and best practices as they continue to promote quality education in the country,” he said.

In Summary of how many students have been selected to different universities and colleges in 2019 under the following schools.

Maranatha Academy -153 Likuni-134 St Mary’s -109 Target -102 Michiru View-85 Mary Mount-74 Zomba Catholic-68 Ludzi Girls -68 Lilongwe Girls-56 Marist-51 Chaminade-46 Providence-43

