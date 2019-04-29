Maranatha Academy sends 153 students to public universities: Surpasses all schools

April 29, 2019 Jeromy Kadewere -Nyasa Times 4 Comments

Maranatha Academy Managing Director, Ernest Kaonga    is delighted with the exceptional performance of Maranatha Academy Schools in Malawi during the  Malawi School Certification of Education (MSCE)  as the institution leads in sending many students to public universities in 2019.

Kaonga : Marantha has been outstanding

In an interview with Nyasa Times on Monday, Kaonga said this year alone, Maranatha Academy   have managed to send a   total of 153 students   to different universities in Malawi.

He said Maranatha Boys in Blantyre along the M1 road; Maranatha Girls in Machinjiri, Maranatha Academy in Nsanje and Liwaza in Nkhotakota are among the successful schools that have managed to send the 153 students to Universities.

For instance, Maranatha Boys has sent 69 students, while girls have sent 69. Maranatha Nsanje has 3 students, while Liwazi has seen 31 students selected to university.

The students have been selected to the following public Chancellor College, Polytechnic, College of Medicine, Kamuzu College of Nursing, Luanar and MUST.

Kaonga said they are particularly pleased that many girls have also been selected to pursue their studies in different universities, at this time, when girls’ access to education is seriously compromised due to a number of factors.

“The school commends girls at our school for their remarkable feat. This is a clear sign that the schools are dedicated in offering quality education to girls. This, in essence, contributes to attainment of some of the Millennium Development Goals: girl/women empowerment and poverty reduction.

“There is a popular adage which says when you educate a girl, you educate a nation,” he said

Meanwhile, Kaonga says they are ensuring  to maintain and in other cases improve to attain the best grades across all Maranatha schools.

“We will, in due course hold workshops for managers and teachers of Maranatha schools to share experiences, challenges and best practices as they continue to promote quality education in the country,” he said.

In Summary of how many students have been selected to different universities and colleges in 2019 under the following schools.

  1. Maranatha Academy -153
  2. Likuni-134
  3. St Mary’s -109
  4. Target -102
  5. Michiru View-85
  6. Mary Mount-74
  7. Zomba Catholic-68
  8. Ludzi Girls -68
  9. Lilongwe Girls-56
  10. Marist-51
  11. Chaminade-46
  12. Providence-43

 

Leave a Reply

Sharif
Sharif

What is the percentage of the students selected vs those that sat for the MSCE?

Polomondo
Polomondo

There are four schools contributing to 153. In all fairness, we should divide 153 by four. The result is 38 students. Is this a number to shine for? Or am I getting it wrong?

CHIMULIRENJI
CHIMULIRENJI

Congratulations to Maranatha. I have noted that you are doing this every year. Keep up the good work

Pangaunye
Pangaunye

Zopanda mchere za ziiii. What percentage to the number of entrants at the school is that? Surely you can not compare with a school that had 129 students and 109 get selected or a school that had less than 70 and manages to produce 51.

