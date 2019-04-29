Namalomba clings to public post at Egenco while contesting for parliament seat 

April 29, 2019 Nyasa Times Reporter 7 Comments

Chief Financial Controller at the country’s main producer of power, Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), Shadreck Namalomba continues to hold a senior public job while he is contesting for a parliamentary seat on a governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary ticket, contrary to public service  regulations.

Namalomba on DPP campaign

Namalomba is contesting in the Mangochi South West Constituency parliamentary seat while still working as Chief Financial Officer at Egenco, a public entity that was created after the delinking of ESCOM, the later being known for being the ruling party’s main cash cow.

As to why Namalomba has been allowed to continue managing Egenco funds while running on the DPP ticket, is anything but a secret.

A senior member of Mulakho wa Alomwe and an organizing committee chairperson for its most recent annual gathering, Namalomba, is part of a clique of DPP’s blue-eyed boys whoget appointed to plump jobs, usually without any interview.

Amongst his prior lucrative appointment was one at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) where he wielded a lot of muscle.

President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza
Guest
President Mkango Lion Manthakanjenjemereza

THIS IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE AS SUCH HE SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BE IN THE PARLIAMENT AND HE SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM EGENCO FORTHWITH

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
44 minutes ago
Sikusinja
Guest
Sikusinja

The board of directors are aware and the CEO is aware. If government changes hands they should all be fired for incompetence. They will not be allowed to use his links to DPP as an excuse to why he wasnt asked to resign. In fact if you ask him to resign or fire him, and you get fired for that decision you are the one who can sue for unfair dismissal for doing your job. Koma poti a CEO nawo ndi mulhako, basitu, nyusansi continues.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
55 minutes ago
kanyimbi 265
Guest
kanyimbi 265

Koma this lawlessness will take us nowhere, lets hope we will have a new regime otherwise the whole country will turn inti mulakho ndithu

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Parallel Market
Guest
Parallel Market

If this is true then the rules are very clear. OPC please deal!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Senior Citizen
Guest
Senior Citizen

And why is MEC allowing such things ?this is vote rigging

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
PHANANA
Guest
PHANANA

Anthuwa ndi amodzi ndi mbali inanso imene akufuna kubera ndalama

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
maseko
Guest
maseko

The problem is with Management at Egenco. They should implement the rules to the letter. What are they waiting for? Government? In fact, Namalomba should be made to pay back the money he has earned from the time he submitted the papers. This is stealing and we want to recruit an individual into the position of MP with that record? That's a joke.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

