Namalomba clings to public post at Egenco while contesting for parliament seat 

Chief Financial Controller at the country’s main producer of power, Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), Shadreck Namalomba continues to hold a senior public job while he is contesting for a parliamentary seat on a governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary ticket, contrary to public service regulations.

Namalomba is contesting in the Mangochi South West Constituency parliamentary seat while still working as Chief Financial Officer at Egenco, a public entity that was created after the delinking of ESCOM, the later being known for being the ruling party’s main cash cow.

As to why Namalomba has been allowed to continue managing Egenco funds while running on the DPP ticket, is anything but a secret.

A senior member of Mulakho wa Alomwe and an organizing committee chairperson for its most recent annual gathering, Namalomba, is part of a clique of DPP’s blue-eyed boys whoget appointed to plump jobs, usually without any interview.

Amongst his prior lucrative appointment was one at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) where he wielded a lot of muscle.

