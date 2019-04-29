Namalomba clings to public post at Egenco while contesting for parliament seat 

Chief Financial Controller at the country’s main producer of power, Electricity Generation Company (Egenco), Shadreck Namalomba continues to hold a senior public job while he is contesting for a parliamentary seat on a governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) parliamentary ticket, contrary to public service regulations.
Namalomba is contesting in the Mangochi South West Constituency parliamentary seat while still working as Chief Financial Officer at Egenco, a public entity that was created after the delinking of ESCOM, the later being known for being the ruling party’s main cash cow.
As to why Namalomba has been allowed to continue managing Egenco funds while running on the DPP ticket, is anything but a secret.
A senior member of Mulakho wa Alomwe and an organizing committee chairperson for its most recent annual gathering, Namalomba, is part of a clique of DPP’s blue-eyed boys whoget appointed to plump jobs, usually without any interview.
Amongst his prior lucrative appointment was one at the Malawi Revenue Authority (MRA) where he wielded a lot of muscle.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
THIS IS A CRIMINAL OFFENSE AS SUCH HE SHOULD NOT BE ALLOWED TO BE IN THE PARLIAMENT AND HE SHOULD BE REMOVED FROM EGENCO FORTHWITH
The board of directors are aware and the CEO is aware. If government changes hands they should all be fired for incompetence. They will not be allowed to use his links to DPP as an excuse to why he wasnt asked to resign. In fact if you ask him to resign or fire him, and you get fired for that decision you are the one who can sue for unfair dismissal for doing your job. Koma poti a CEO nawo ndi mulhako, basitu, nyusansi continues.
Koma this lawlessness will take us nowhere, lets hope we will have a new regime otherwise the whole country will turn inti mulakho ndithu
If this is true then the rules are very clear. OPC please deal!
And why is MEC allowing such things ?this is vote rigging
Anthuwa ndi amodzi ndi mbali inanso imene akufuna kubera ndalama
The problem is with Management at Egenco. They should implement the rules to the letter. What are they waiting for? Government? In fact, Namalomba should be made to pay back the money he has earned from the time he submitted the papers. This is stealing and we want to recruit an individual into the position of MP with that record? That’s a joke.