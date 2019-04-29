TN Stars register first win

Kasungu-based outfit TN Stars on Sunday registered their first win of the season after they narrowly beat Dwangwa United 1-0 in a match played at Kasungu Stadium.

This was TN’s fourth game of the season.

They opened their 2019 campaign on a poor note after being massacred 4-0 in the league launch match against defending champions Nyasa Big Bullets before experiencing a bad outing the following week to the North where they lost 3-0 to Moyale but only managed to earn a point following a 2-2 draw against Mzuni FC.

Out of the four games played, TN has in its bag four points and seats on position nine of the 16 member log table.

Debutants Mlatho Mponela earned their first point of the season after holding and forced second placed Blue Eagles FC to a 0-0 draw.

However, Mlatho still anchors the table with a single point from three games.

Civil Sporting are still leading with nine points from their three straight wins in their opening assignments.

