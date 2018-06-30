MCP says Msowoya should move on, no hard feelings

Main opposition, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) has bid farewell to its former vice president Richard Msowoya, saying the Speaker of Parliament needed to move on with political life.

MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali said Msowoya has exercised his democratic right to leave the party.

“We cannot say much because we are yet to get his resignation letter suffice to say that he is exercising his democratic right,” said Munthali.

Msowoya announced on Friday that he was dumping the MCP, the party that sponsored him into the House after an acrimonious one year tussle with his boss, Lazarus Chakwera.

Among others, Msowoya accused his former party of intolerance of what he described as divergent and objective opinion that is not in tandem with the current political environment which he said has taken root, breeding a form of tyranny which he said is dangerous to Malawi.

But Munthali refused to comment on these allegations, saying the party respects the office of the Speaker could and would not like to exchange insults.

Political analyst Ernest Thondwa said the departure of Msowoya from the MCP will not have any impact in the performance of the party during the forthcoming elections.

He said Msowoya did not bring the much needed votes from the north except from his constituency in the 2014 election.

Msowoya said he would announce his next move in due course amid heightened speculation that he wants to join the trending Chilima movement.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :