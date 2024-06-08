MCP Shadow MP launches Piggery Farming pass-on project

In bid to empower community members round Mchinji North East constituency, aspiring Member of Parliament Anthony Masamba has launched a piggery farming pass-on project in the area.

Through the Project, Masamba is distributing two piglets each to 70 Village Development Committees comprised of 25 members where members will be passing on to each other.

This according to Masamba will help to empower community members especially women who are largely marginalised and rely on their husbands for financial survival.

“I realised that poverty levels are high in this area so as one way of helping the people overcome poverty, I decided to launch this piggery farming pass on project to help empower community members especially women,” He explained.

So far 20 Village Development Committees have already benefited from the initiative.

“We are going to launch several initiatives in this community with an aim of economically empowering the people of Mchinji North East,” said Masamba who is a Public Health Specialist by profession.

And one of the beneficiaries Grace Sankhani of Gandali Village Development Committee from Kaponda area has hailed Masamba for the initiative saying it will go a long way in alleviating some of the challenges women in the area are facing.

Sankhani expressed excitement, “We’ve welcomed this initiative and we promise to take very good care of these piglets. As members we are mobilising feed for these piglets so that they grow healthy and start reproducing instantly.”

According to her they have also beefed up security of the piglets to ensure that they don’t get stolen by some unpatriotic community members.

Meanwhile Senior Chief Dambe of the same area has described the initiative as a game changer in as far economic empowerment is concerned.

“Poverty levels are really high in this area and this initiative will surely transform people’s lives,” said Dambe.

Dambe’s sentiments have been echoed by Traditional Authority Kapondo who has since appealed to Masamba to continue introducing such initiatives that will economically empower the people of the area.

The 70 VDCs that will benefit from the initiative are from Traditional Authorities Dambe,Kapondo and Gumba.

