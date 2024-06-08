3 die, 4 injured after a motor-vehicle hit a tree along Mangochi-Monkey Road

Three people have died while four others sustained serious injuries after the motor vehicle they were travelling in, hit a tree in the early hours of today at Namiyasi Trading Centre along Mangochi-Monkey Bay Road.

Mangochi Police Station spokesperson Amina Tepani Daudi confirmed the incident saying the deceased, who were well-known fresh fish businessmen, have been identified as Karim Steven, 42, Wasili Nakoma, 38, and Stanley Chiwanda, 47. Explained Daudi: “The accident involved a Toyota Pick-up registration number NS 9533 and was being driven by Michael Damiano, 38, from the direction of Monkey Bay heading towards Mangochi boma enroute to Blantyre with 10 passengers on board.

“Upon arrival at Namiyasi Trading Centre, Damiano lost control of the motor vehicle and swerved to the offside of the road…”

Following impact of the accident, the three passengers sustained head injuries and were pronounced dead upon arrival at Mangochi District Hospital.

The other four sustained various degrees of injuries and have been admitted to the same facility while three passengers and the driver escaped with minor injuries.

Steven and Nakoma both hailed from Steven Village, Traditional Authority (T/A) Chowe in the district while Chiwanda hailed from Chipalamawamba Village, T/A Mponda in the same district.

