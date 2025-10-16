MCP Still Trapped in Indecision Over Parliamentary Leadership

As Parliament prepares to open later this month, the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) — now the main opposition — remains entangled in internal uncertainty over who will represent it in two of the most crucial roles: Speaker of Parliament and Leader of the Opposition.

The indecision has raised eyebrows both within and outside the party, coming at a time when rival political blocs are already consolidating their positions and making strategic moves ahead of the parliamentary leadership elections.

Speaking to Nyasatimes on Wednesday, MCP deputy spokesperson Ken Msonda confirmed that the party has not yet settled on its preferred candidates for either position.

“MCP is a democratic party. Several members have shown interest, and we are allowing everyone to express their intentions freely,” Msonda said. “The final decision will be made during our caucus meeting expected before the end of this week.”

While Msonda insisted that the process is part of the party’s internal democracy, insiders say the delayed decision is fuelling tension and uncertainty among MCP legislators eager to see clear direction from their leadership.

The issue is particularly sensitive given that former Speaker Catherine Gotani Hara, who presided over the previous Parliament, retained her seat and remains a potential contender for the speakership. However, the party has yet to endorse or reject her candidacy — a silence that some observers interpret as a sign of division within the ranks.

Meanwhile, other political parties are already moving decisively. The Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) has announced that Sameer Suleman will represent it in the upcoming parliamentary leadership race, while Kondwani Nankhumwa of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has also declared his interest.

The new Parliament is set to orient members from October 20 to 24, with elections for the Speaker scheduled for October 29 and the official opening of Parliament on October 30.

Analysts warn that MCP’s hesitancy could weaken its influence in shaping the next Parliament, especially in a House where alliances and numbers determine outcomes.

According to official results from the September 16, 2025, parliamentary elections, the DPP emerged with 78 out of 224 seats, giving it a strong bargaining position in leadership negotiations. MCP’s own numbers, though significant, may not guarantee success unless the party moves swiftly and strategically.

Political commentator Ralph Kamanga says the indecision signals a deeper problem within the MCP’s post-election identity.

“MCP is behaving like a party still in shock from electoral defeat,” he said. “Instead of asserting itself as a credible opposition, it is showing hesitation where clarity and confidence are needed most.”

For a party that once dominated the political landscape, MCP’s current paralysis could prove costly. As the clock ticks toward October 29, all eyes are on whether the party will unite behind a single voice or stumble into Parliament divided and directionless.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :