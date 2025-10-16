ANALYSIS | MCP Is Dying from the Same Disease That Killed Its Government — Chakwera’s Indecision

Dr. Lazarus Chakwera must stop dithering. Malawi has had enough of his slow, hesitant, and overly cautious style of leadership. Five years of indecision at State House cost him government. Now, the same indecision threatens to sink the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) into political irrelevance — even in opposition.

The country is watching, yet again, as the MCP struggles to decide who will lead it in Parliament — who will be Speaker, who will be Leader of the Opposition, and who will define its new political identity. Instead of showing clarity, strength, and urgency, the party appears paralyzed, trapped in endless consultations, caucuses, and “internal processes” that yield nothing concrete.

This is not leadership. It is fear masquerading as democracy.

Chakwera must understand one thing: opposition is not a place to mourn defeat — it is a platform to rebuild credibility and reclaim trust. But how can Malawians take the MCP seriously when its own leader cannot make firm, timely decisions on something as fundamental as parliamentary leadership?

For years, Chakwera’s administration was defined by hesitation. Decisions came late, appointments dragged, and bold reforms were watered down by committees and consultations. That same pattern is repeating itself now — only this time, he doesn’t have the luxury of power to hide behind.

Malawians are not blind. They see the DPP organizing itself, rallying its numbers, and moving swiftly to fill key parliamentary positions. They see Kondwani Nankhumwa already positioning himself for leadership. Meanwhile, the MCP is still “considering options.”

Enough of this political sleepwalking.

Chakwera must show that the MCP has learned from its painful fall. He must prove that he can lead with conviction — not just when cutting ribbons or reading speeches, but when it truly matters: in the trenches of parliamentary politics.

If he cannot make bold choices now, when will he?

The opposition’s strength is measured not in slogans or nostalgia for Kamuzu’s glory days, but in its ability to speak for the people, challenge bad governance, and offer a credible alternative. A weak, indecisive MCP helps no one — not even its own members, who desperately need direction and confidence after the electoral defeat.

Malawi needs a vibrant, assertive opposition that will hold the new government accountable. The country needs Chakwera the statesman, not Chakwera the preacher still waiting for a divine sign before acting.

History has already shown that hesitation is political suicide. The last five years were proof enough. If Chakwera continues to second-guess every decision, he will not just lose power — he will lose relevance.

The time for caution is over. Malawians want action. MCP members want direction. Parliament needs leadership.

Dr. Chakwera, wake up — or watch your party fade into political history as the movement that once had power but lacked the courage to use it.

