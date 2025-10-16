Nankhumwa Relentless in Pushing His Suitability for Speaker of Parliament

Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa has intensified his campaign for the position of Speaker of the National Assembly, boldly positioning himself as the most qualified and unifying candidate for the crucial parliamentary role.

In a statement circulating among Members of Parliament and the public, Nankhumwa underscores his unmatched experience spanning over 15 years in both government and parliamentary leadership.

He highlights his service as a Member of Parliament since 2009 and his long record of occupying key ministerial and legislative positions — from Chair of the Parliamentary Media Committee, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, to full cabinet minister in multiple portfolios including Local Government, Agriculture, and Foreign Affairs.

His tenure as Leader of the Opposition (2020–2024) and Deputy Leader of the House before that has, according to political observers, cemented his understanding of parliamentary procedure, negotiation, and consensus-building — skills essential for an impartial Speaker.

“Parliament must operate as a House of diplomacy rather than a battleground,” says Nankhumwa, emphasizing his commitment to fairness, decorum, and equal treatment of all MPs regardless of political affiliation. “My leadership will ensure that Parliament functions with order and efficiency, grounded in respect for all.”

Nankhumwa, who holds a PhD in Diplomacy and International Relations from Atlantic International University, says his academic background complements his political experience, giving him a balanced perspective on both governance and global engagement.

He envisions a Speaker’s office that promotes integrity, inclusiveness, and impartiality, ensuring the Legislature remains the true voice of the Malawian people.

Political analysts say his push for the Speaker’s post is not merely about personal ambition but about redefining the standards of parliamentary leadership in Malawi. “Nankhumwa’s insistence on experience, diplomacy, and fairness resonates with many MPs who are eager to see Parliament regain its stature and independence,” one senior legislator said.

With growing support within and beyond his party, Nankhumwa’s campaign for Speaker has gathered momentum, reinforcing his image as a seasoned statesman — firm, fair, and ready to steer Parliament toward unity and purpose.

As the nation awaits Parliament’s next sitting to elect a new Speaker, one thing is clear: Dr. Kondwani Nankhumwa is not backing down. His message is consistent — experience counts, indeed.

