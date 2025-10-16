NICO Asset Managers says ‘Offshore Investment’ crucial in growing wealth, preserving capital

The NICO Asset Managers has emphasized the importance of the offshore investment describing it as a crucial way of providing platform to local Malawians to invest in the global markets so that they can have equal opportunity of tapping knowledge and skill on how others in the global space are able to invest, grow their wealth as well as preserve their capital.

Head of Portfolio and Business Development for NICO Asset Managers, Tumusime Msimuko made the remarks at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre where the company in partnership with Sanlam Private Wealth, a leading offshore wealth management firm, held a meeting with its customers aimed at encouraging them about the goodness of an offshore investment product tailored to offer their high net worth clientele stability, asset protection and sustainable growth.

Msimuko said through the offshore investment the company provides opportunities to pension funds, individuals, trust, companies, and groups that invest as one and that being a new initiative which the company has just been ventured they have put a minimum investment balance of 50 000 dollars per investment avenue which she promised to be reduced in the near future so as to accommodate others who will be interested.

“As investment experts we want to ensure that our clients are not living behind in as far as global markets investment is concerned, hence ventured into this initiative so that Malawians interested should join after we help them with expertise on the best investment they can make suitable for their personal circumstances and have good returns on the offshore investment offering,” said Msimuko.

One of the participants, Gloria Chikuse of United General Insurance (UGI) described the offshore investment as a good investment which will play a big role in improving the growth of companies as well as individuals in the country.

“NICO Asset Managers is offering a diversification to the investments and having invested on the stock market and other baskets available, the offshore investment have another best way that can grow customers wealth,” said Chikuse.

The offshore investment product was launched in March this years.

