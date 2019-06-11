MCP supporters in Dedza, Zomba join ‘Atibera’ protests

June 11, 2019 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Dedza and Zomba  joined by  Peoples Party (PP) supporters on Tuesday joined their colleagues in other parts of the country in protesting the May 21 Tripartite Election results.

Protests in Zomba were peaceful and police escorted the supporters
Protesters in Dedza expressing their anger at MEC
MCP supporters in Dedza protests

During the protest march—which was largely peaceful—MCP supporters sang with sorrow, complaining how Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) allegedly allowed tippexed results when, in fact, the correction fluid was not supposed to be a part of the process.

They proclaimed the name of their MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and Joyce Banda of People’s Party.

MCP followers, especially in Central and Northern regions, have been protesting since  MEC declared governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika winner.

Meanwhile, MCP  has vowed to carry on with its post-election activities through protests and  prayers to express anger with the May 21 Tripartite Elections’ results.

Central
Guest
Central

Kudos Zomba and Dedza!! Keep up telling the fraudsters that “we, as Malawians are the voters and have the right to choose a President, not MEC through ‘Tippex’ ” Za utsiru zanuzo takanaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaaa and stop telling us you won the election!!

