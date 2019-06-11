MCP supporters in Dedza, Zomba join ‘Atibera’ protests

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) supporters in Dedza and Zomba joined by Peoples Party (PP) supporters on Tuesday joined their colleagues in other parts of the country in protesting the May 21 Tripartite Election results.

During the protest march—which was largely peaceful—MCP supporters sang with sorrow, complaining how Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) allegedly allowed tippexed results when, in fact, the correction fluid was not supposed to be a part of the process.

They proclaimed the name of their MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera and Joyce Banda of People’s Party.

MCP followers, especially in Central and Northern regions, have been protesting since MEC declared governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) President Peter Mutharika winner.

Meanwhile, MCP has vowed to carry on with its post-election activities through protests and prayers to express anger with the May 21 Tripartite Elections’ results.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :