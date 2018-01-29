MCP suspends Msowoya, Kaliwo and three ‘troublemakers’

January 29, 2018 Alfred Chauwa –Nyasa Times 53 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to suspend the party’s first vice president Richard Msowoya and Secretary General (SG) pending disciplinary action for causing “confusion” in the main opposition party.

Kaliwo (left) suspended and Mkaka now secretary general

The party suspended Msowoya and Kaliwo who stayed away from the meeting despite being invited to attend.

The MCP NEC has also suspended former spokeswoman Jessie Kabwila, director of foreign affairs Tony Kandiero and Second Deputy Secretary General Chatonda Kaunda who are party of the “troublemakers” group.

The meeting at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe was called by party president Lazarus Chakwera to resolve internal wrangles.

Sources at NEC indicate that the party has also appointed Eisenhower Mkaka as Secretary General to replace Kaliwo and Reverend Maurice Munthali as acting Deputy Publicity Secretary.

MCP deputy publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma said the party will address a news conference once the resolutions were compiled.

He said under Article 14 of the MCP constitution, NEC has powers to suspend or dismiss a member is such members has committed a serious and persistent breach under the constitution.

He said the procedure for such action shall conform to the rules of natural justice that the accused be heard.

The party said all officials were invited to NEC meeting.

MCP has also filled  the post of Administrative Secretary that late Portipher Chidaya  left. The new administrative secretary is a Mr Sulamoyo.

The party security intercepted a drone which flew over the building before it was seen and traced to a vehicle packed beyond the compound.

The drone allegedly belonged to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and reportedly fell when wireless contact broke.

53 Comments on "MCP suspends Msowoya, Kaliwo and three 'troublemakers'"

santana
Guest
santana

That is good development. Let the party destroy itself so that tomorrow it should not point fingers at somebody. This is the invisible hand of God doing the magic. Kuchisokoneza chipani wosadziwa kuti chikupanga ma blunder akuluakulu. JZU said the truth that there is childish leadership in the party nowadays.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
11 minutes 14 seconds ago
Yachimwa
Guest
Yachimwa

Kabwira was cheated and left alone by Njovuyalema kupusa she is alone in the bush now

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes 31 seconds ago
masa masina
Guest
masa masina

I think its time the Mr Msowoya and a Mr Kaliwo should join DPP, their pay master. Royalty and discipline are important in nay organization.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours 54 minutes ago
Moment Mwalweni
Guest
Moment Mwalweni

I think this time they must go for good, for how long are you going to keep people in the party, who always thinking for their stomach and not about the welfare of the people whom they represent, that's no sense.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 6 minutes ago
santana
Guest
santana

We said it that a party which is myopic cannot see that every vote counts in a party and should be handled carefully. A sane leader cannot mishandle those who have a constituency as just mere members. All these blunders have an advantage to DPP. Abusa pa ndale.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 37 minutes ago
Citizen
Guest
Citizen

MCP is a cursed Political party regardless of the leader to tale it to an elections. Unless it changes everything including the name it will not rule this country. Ask me after 2019 May.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 42 minutes ago
Chibet
Guest
Chibet
Apa Dr Chakwera asochezadi usogoleri weniweni. Kwinaku Mr Msowoya taphunzirani umunthu Komanso kulimbikira pachinthu chimene mumachikonda. A Msowoya mwasonyeza umwana weniweni. Mwalephera to demonstrate monga musogoleri. Ndizovesa chisoni kwambiri monga inu speaker mumalo mogwirisira ntchito your popularity ngati a speaker a dziko kuti mukope anthu ambiri muma Malawi Komanso ku mupoto munali kumaopa munthu nzanu. Ife kumpoto kuno we thought kuti inu a Msowoya muyesesa ndithu koma ayi. I don't know why chakwera was still keeping you on that position. Kuno ku mupoto we need a leader ngati Harry osati Msowoya. Msowoya alibe chikoka kuno we need someone wa nzeru… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 44 minutes ago
Masuzgyo
Guest
Masuzgyo

KABWILA AND MSOWOYA WILL NOT GO BACK TO PARLIAMENT AGAIN , AND THIS IS A RESULT OF KUKULA MTIMA

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
3 hours 55 minutes ago
Gome
Guest
Gome
This was an opportunity for Msowoya and Kaliwo to go and present their case because now that door is closed. a real man does not chicken off when called upon to defend your position, it means you are a coward and therefore cowards cannot make better leaders. People will no longer take them serious and the argument that they are a DPP plant will now hold water. I do not know what they will do now that they suspended may be write other letter but to who? I feel sorry for you guys and for Msowoya that is the end… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 15 minutes ago
Mbonga Matoga
Guest
Mbonga Matoga
Bravo Mr Chakwera, running a political party is not the same as running a church……….these suspensions should have been meted out ages ago before more damage was done to the MCP party by these two DPP mercenaries. Both Mr Msowoya and a Mr Kaliwo have no following whatsoever in Malawi not even in their home districts, but theywere let to destabilise the MCP party for far too long without any reprisals, not sure why….. Msowoya has shown his true colours, a coward and a bad loser who is so scared of Mr Mia……..he want to use his firing / dismissal… Read more »
Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
4 hours 20 minutes ago

