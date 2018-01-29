Malawi Congress Party (MCP) national executive committee (NEC) has resolved to suspend the party’s first vice president Richard Msowoya and Secretary General (SG) pending disciplinary action for causing “confusion” in the main opposition party.
The party suspended Msowoya and Kaliwo who stayed away from the meeting despite being invited to attend.
The MCP NEC has also suspended former spokeswoman Jessie Kabwila, director of foreign affairs Tony Kandiero and Second Deputy Secretary General Chatonda Kaunda who are party of the “troublemakers” group.
The meeting at the MCP headquarters in Lilongwe was called by party president Lazarus Chakwera to resolve internal wrangles.
Sources at NEC indicate that the party has also appointed Eisenhower Mkaka as Secretary General to replace Kaliwo and Reverend Maurice Munthali as acting Deputy Publicity Secretary.
MCP deputy publicity secretary Ezekiel Ching’oma said the party will address a news conference once the resolutions were compiled.
He said under Article 14 of the MCP constitution, NEC has powers to suspend or dismiss a member is such members has committed a serious and persistent breach under the constitution.
He said the procedure for such action shall conform to the rules of natural justice that the accused be heard.
The party said all officials were invited to NEC meeting.
MCP has also filled the post of Administrative Secretary that late Portipher Chidaya left. The new administrative secretary is a Mr Sulamoyo.
The party security intercepted a drone which flew over the building before it was seen and traced to a vehicle packed beyond the compound.
The drone allegedly belonged to Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) and reportedly fell when wireless contact broke.Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :
53 Comments on "MCP suspends Msowoya, Kaliwo and three ‘troublemakers’"
