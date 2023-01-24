MCP to hold elective conference next year

Officials from Malawi Congress Party (MCP) say they will hold an elective conference next year where all party positions will be up for grabs.

This comes at a time when the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and UTM are filling party vacant positions through appointments, a move described by political commentators as undemocratic.

The MCP publicity secretary Maurice Munthali said all eligible contestants will be free to vie for positions of their choice.

He said the party will release the dates of the convention later.

This comes just days after DPP appointed Mganda Chiume as party deputy secretary general.

UTM has filled in crucial vacant positions with Penjani Kalua being appointed as director of Youth. Others appointed last week are Loveness Gondwe as new national deputy Director for Elections, Khwesi Msusa as national director of Operations and Sam Chirwa as deputy national director for Operations. Newly appointed party spokesperson is Felix Njawala.

