MCP to trim presidential powers, depoliticise Civil Service

Malawi Congresss Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera says his administration will initiate that the powers of the State President be reduced once voted into power in May 21 watershed elections and that civil servants are working in a professional manner without political manipulation.

Chakwera said this on Saturday when he launched his party’s election manifesto .

He said the party manifesto promises to ensure trimming of the powers of holders of the highest office on the land, especially in appointing members of boards and key positions in parastatals and government institutions.

Chakwera promised that the MCP led government will “reduce concentration of power” in the presidency.

MCP manifesto also states that the party will stamp out nepotism and politicisation of the civil service. “We will not employ anyone based on his region, tribe, religion on anything,” said Chakwera.

The MCP presidential hopeful outlined his party’s vision for the next five years in the areas of governance, macro-economic reforms and social sectors such as health, education, agriculture and gender.

He said new and progressive Malawi built on the foundation of a capabale democratic developmental state for the benefit of all Malawians is possible. Chakwera said the manifesto will act as an an agent of change and transformation that serves Malawians in all spheres of life so that the country can fully realize their God-given potential. In his statement, Chakwera stressed that the MCP manifesto is a vision to build a new Malawi offering better life for all not the few on the foundation of a capable democratic developmental state. “Here we clearly outline what the nuts and bolts are of this capable democratic developmental state we propose to create in order to turn the country’s development situation around in the shortest possible time. “This [MCP] Manifesto is a well-thought-out recipe that will take Malawi away from the precipice of economic collapse to the fertile soils of growth, progress and prosperity. We will transform Malawi, and this Manifesto is our blueprint, a product of a comprehensive and deeply reflective diagnosis of Malawi’s development predicament,” said Chakwera.

