MEC says voter registration  kit still missing in Mzuzu

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) says a voter registration kit which went missing in Mzuzu last year, has not yet been recovered.

Commissioner Jean Mathanga said she could not give more details on the matter as the police were still looking for it but was quick to say that the data in the kit has not been lost.

The missing of the kit raised fears and suspicion as there are only less than three months before the May 21 highly contentious elections.

The biometric voter registration kit belongs to the National Registration Bureau whose spokesperson Norman Fulatira said his office was waiting for a report from MEC on the same.

Police spokesperson James Kadadzera could not give information on the matter.

