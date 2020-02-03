MCP, UTM celebrate as Malawi court calls for fresh presidential election

February 3, 2020 Wanga Gwede - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

Supporters of the Malawi Congress Party (MCP) and UTM Party  are holding night celebrations after the Constitution Court ruling overturned the election of incumbent President Peter Mutharika, in an unprecedented decision nullifying the results of May 2019  elections due to “irregularities”.

Opposition supporters react with celebration

Supporters of MCP leader Lazarus Chakwera  and UTM’s president Saulos Chilima have filled the streets of the locations in Lilongwe, cheering their support for the court’s decision.

The case was being heard by a five-judge panel in the High Court in Lilongwe that was sitting as a Constitutional Court.

Right from the court, the supporters  were chanting and praising judges for the landmark ruling.

It is the first election in Malawi’s history to be overturned.

The ruling from the Constitution Court rendered the results of the presidential election  “nullified”, violating the constitution and thereby requiring a “fresh presidential election” to be conducted within 150  days.

As the decision was announced on Monday evening, crowds of jubilant opposition supporters outside the court broke out into cheers and political party chants.

 

