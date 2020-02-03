Court orders Chilima returns as Malawi veep: Out Chimulirenji
High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court in the presidential election nullification petition which has annulled the result of last year’s presidential election, citing irregularities, and ordered a new one within 150 days, has ordered that former vice president Saulos Chilima should revert to his position essential removing the current veep Everton Chimulirenji elected with President Peter Mutharika in the cancelled vote.
The panel of five judges ruled that the presidency will revert to the pre-May 2019 elections status.
With the ruling President Peter Mutharika will remain in office together with Chilima as President and Vice-President until the next elections.
Don’t stop here. All those who have been part of corruption morrus should be prosecuted. The judges have restored some kind of faith in the justice system
The focus and effort by State VP SKC played a big part to see this case to the end. Let’s not forget that despite being number 3 in presidential results, he was 1st petitioner and assembled five good lawyers. Counsel Soko presentation was heavily used in the judgement, similarly Counsel Chilenga cross examination on absence of Commissioners. In the past MCP of JZU and Chakuwamba cases never saw the end.
MCP on the other hand assembled a good legal team led by SC Modecai Msisha.
Where is this stupid lawyer called Sibale? He has been all over social media that there will be no fresh elections. Very useless lawyer. And is government going to retain Kaphale as Attorney general? He has really cheated them in this case.
I really do not know if Chilima will ever be one of the masses as to him it’s all about posing. He forgets his dismal performance on BBC Hardtalk.
He (Chilima) is officially the Vice President whether you like it or not. He did very well at BBC Hardtalk.
A court nanuso, was this really necessary? With vice president’s insults against the president? Someone must appeal this portion of the overall good judgment. Spare us idle vp
They were both insulting each other
Congratulations SKC
Congratulations Dr saulos Chilima you have proven that you are the true citizen of Malawi who join politics for the goodness of people
