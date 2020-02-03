Malawi court quashes Mutharika’s re-election, orders fresh voting

February 3, 2020 Wongani Chiuta - Nyasa Times 8 Comments

A five judges panel of High Court of Malawi sitting as the Constitutional Court in the presidential election nullification petition has delivered its judgment and nullified the re-election of a sitting president, Peter Mutharika on May 21 2019.

The court delivered a summary judgement as Justice Healy Potani, chairing the panel of judges, said  the whole final judgement document will be made available and shared Tuesday by 4pm.

Potani, who said the court has analysed the importance of the case to the nation and legality of the petitions, said the court considered whether Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) infringed on the petitioners’ political rights under section 40 of the Constitution central to the determination of the case

The court declared the presidential result “invalid, null and void” after siding with the petitioners, which had argued that the vote had been fraudulent.

“It has been our findings that irregularities and anomalies have been so widespread, systematic and grave that the integrity of the results have been seriously compromised,” said Potani.

The judges said the electoral body failed to conduct the elections in the manner and dictates of the Constitution.

“We hold the first respondent (Peter Mutharika) was not dully elected during the 21 May 2019 elections. We here by order the nullification of the said elections,” he said.

Mutharika was declared the narrow winner of the May  2019 election with 38% of votes, followed by Lazarus Chakwera with 35% and former vice president Saulos Chilima third with 20%. The four other candidates collectively got nearly 6%.

WaWa
Guest
WaWa

Now after the verdict. It is time to investigate how rigging occurred and who was responsible so that those people can be punished. For how else will we ever stop rigging in the future. All those with information should report it to ACB.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Hon. Nyaphapi One
Guest
Hon. Nyaphapi One

No more comments from me. Bye guys.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Piper
Guest
Piper

Justice has prevailed ! Hail the Concourt ! Hail New dawn !

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Nzika
Guest
Nzika

AMEN! Not under Jane Ansah again. She should be relieved of her duties and post at MEC NOW together with all her commisioners! God bless you our judges! God bless Malawi! To Your glory Almighty God!

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
2 hours ago
Big Mbuzi
Guest
Big Mbuzi

Pitala, do the right thing and remove yourself from the re-election process.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Achiswe'.'
Guest
Achiswe'.'

Fantastic result! Bye, bye, APM and good riddance. Let’s now look forward to a President with some idea on how to govern a country and take it forward with practical and progressive ideas.

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
#NotMyPresident
Guest
#NotMyPresident

Way to go. Not even K100 million bribe would deter the judges from delivering justice

Vote Up3Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago
Katswili
Guest
Katswili

Yeaaaaaaaa! I will sleep tonight.

Vote Up2Vote Down  Reply
3 hours ago