MCP, UTM lawyers argue ‘appeal must fall’: Malawi poll case

Lawyers for Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM Party leader Saulos Chilima who are disputing the May 21 presidential poll results have asked Malawi Supreme Court of Appeal to disregard an appeal by President Peter Mutharika and Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) to have the elections case thrown out.

Mutharika and MEC appealed against the decision by the High Court sitting as the Constitutional Court on June 22 2019.

The lawyers for Mutharika and MEC were first to make their submission in support of their appeal grounds.

Taking their turn, UTM and MCP lawyers asked the Supreme Court to allow the presidential election petition case to proceed in the Constitution Court.

Lawyer Dr Chikosa Silungwe, representing UTM president and first petitioner Saulos Chilima, urged the the court to disregard the appeal, saying Section 100 of Parliamentary and presidential Elections is clear that a petition is a petition and civil procedures rule is very clear on what constitutes a claim and that a petition is not a claim.

On filing fees, Silungwe said the decision of the lower court was clear that the matter would be dealt with administratively.

“As an officer of the court, the decision of the lower court was very clear, any charge or inefficiency, is attributable to Lilongwe Registry.

“ We should be very slow in attributing aspersions of impropriety on fellow counsel. The appeal must fail; it’s misconceived and without direction,” said Silungwe.

On his part. Chakwera’s lawyer, Senior Counsel Modecai Msisjha said the appellant keep contending fraud but were now shifting the responsibility of proving the fraud to the second respondent (Chakwera).

Msisha said stamps on the court documents would clearly show when the petitions were filed and argued that even if no payment has been made, no party can question what the court has received.

“The explanation of the court below on what might have happened is quite adequate,” aid Msisha, adding: “The court did not admit a fraudulent petition because there was no fraudulent petition.”

Senior Counsel Titus Mvalo, also Chakwera’s lawyer who was accused of improperly filling the petition documents and possibly to have committed fraud in the process, presented evidence of receipts for the fees paid while filing the petitions.

“So the appearance fees have been established,” Mvalo argued.

Should the Supreme Court uphold the ruling of the lower court, the matter in the Constitutional Court would proceed on Friday but should the Supreme Court agree with President Mutharika and MEC that the lower court erred to dismiss their application, the current proceedings in the Constitutional Court falls off.

The judges are expected to make a preliminary ruling to dismiss the appeal or allow proceedings to continue .

Both MCP and UTM claim the May 21 presidential election was rigged in favour of Mutharika who was declared winner with 38 percent of the votes trailed by Chakwera with 35 percent and Chilima with 20 percent.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :