MCP will deliver on economic transformation — Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) torch bearer in May 21 Tripartite elections, Lazarus Chakwera has said the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) administration has “miserably failed” to deliver on its socio-economic promises to Malawians and sad his party is ready to deliver on economic transformation.

Chakwera made the remarks on Saturday held a political rally at Gymkhana Club in the eastern city of Zomba.

He said it is sad that Malawians are suffering due to some negative impact of social and economic policies of the current regime which he said is favouring just few people.

Chakwera charged that the government had lied in promising that it would fight corruption, improve living standards, transform the economy, provide good governance and ensure equity and equality.

He said there is no need for Malawians to keep DPP in power as it has failed in the five years it has governed the country in the three key categories of often feeding Malawians lies and stealing from them and torturing them.

“DPP is a party of untruths. In its manifesto, it promised prosperity for all, but it ha sonly delivered prosperity to a select few; promising justice for all, but created a State where [Robert] Chasowa and [Isaa] Njaunju’s murders remain unsolved; promising security for all, but failing to even provide security for its own parliamentarians and opposition supporters being attacked by DPP cadets,” said Chalkwera.

Chakwera said with his running-mate Sidik Mia, they are geared to turn Malawi into awonderful place to live with their servant leadership as they would embrace good governance where institutions will be measured by a credit score, mobilise financial resources needed to carry out the key investments in infrastructure and services and spend public resources judiciously on the key priorities, among others.

In his thematic message of “prospering together” Chakwera hinted that, there was no way that, food meant for three children would be enough to feed ten children, meaning to say, “all people of Malawi should be given equal opportunities” regardless of region, district and tribe that one may come from.

On this note, Chakwera emphasized that, unlike the current government, it is only MCP that is geared and very much set to truly unite Malawians, through fairness in the distribution of opportunities.

MCP leader unveiled the Party’s Shadow MP for Zomba Central, Steven Burgess while his vice, Sidik Mia, introduced to the crowds all Shadow MP’s and Ward Councellors that in the forth coming elections that will contest in various constituencies and wards in the region.

In his turn, Mia urged the people to use their vote as the ultimate weapon to uproot the current corrupt government administration that has only aggravated the suffering of Malawians over the past four and half years they have been in power.

Earlier the day, business went on standstill in the Malawi’s old capital city of Zomba when the MCP demonstrated its Eastern Region political strides through a landmark Youth Conference where over 3000 youths had gathered at Chikupila School ground in Zomba Central Constituency led by the party’s National Youth Director, Richard Chimwendo-Banda, had matched through the city’s M1 road to mingle with mammoths crowd of supporters that gathered at Gymkana ground.

The youth conference which was the 42nd to be conducted countrywide had among other things equipped the MCP with knowledge on how be disciplined, hardworking and productive in terms of their contribution towards the development of their country, Malawi.

