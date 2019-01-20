Education Division awards best students, teachers in Shire Highlands

The Shire Highlands Education Division (SHED) Friday awarded 31 students and 70 teachers for their outstanding performance in 2018.

Speaking when he presided over the award presentation ceremony in Phalombe, South West Education Division (SWED) manager MacAuden Msakatiza said the awards are a catalyst for improving education standards in the country.

SHED conducts Form Four annual awards for teachers and learners and this event saw 31 students and 70 teachers receiving certificates of recognition and monetary prizes.

“We recognise best performing people in the education system because we know that the recognition can encourage teachers to serve our nation with passion and students to work hard to attain their goals,” Msakatiza said.

SHED manager Harris Kachale, however, expressed concern over inadequate trained teachers, which, he said, exerts unnecessary pressure on available qualified teachers who have to fill all the gaps to achieve the division’s desired results.

Kachale said despite the shortage of teachers the division has managed to produce enviable results since 2015 when the awards were introduced.

“This is the fourth event and ever since we started the initiative, we have been impressed with the improvement in performance among both teachers and learners in our schools, he said.

Tadala Sumani, 16, from Providence Girls Secondary School emerged the overall best student in the division after scooping 11 points in Malawi School Certificate of Education examinations of the 2017/18 academic year.

Sumani, who wishes to study medicine, attributed the success to her hard working spirit and that of the teachers.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :