MCP wrangles: Njobvuyalema hits at Msowoya for ‘uncharismatic attack’ on Chakwera

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) member of Parliament (MP) for Lilongwe Mapuyu North, Joseph Njobvuyalema, who some viewed him as close ally for Speaker of the National Assembly Richard Msowoya, who is also MCP first vice-president, has condemned Msowoya for fermenting leadership wrangles in the opposition party.

This follows a letter which Msowoya and secretary general Gustav Kaliwo, among other top brass penned the MCP president Lazarus Chakwera, accusing him of flouting the party constitution.

Njobvuyalema faulted Msowoya for “uncharismatic attack” on Chakwera.

“Msowoya as Deputy President is second in command in the party, if anything goes wrong in the MCP, it means him is also responsible,” said Njobvuyalema.

Njobvuyalema said Msowoya being the Speaker of Parliament again has put MCP members of Parliament in an awkward situation because they cannot access his office.

“Anyone accessing his office will be assumed of having plans to discuss plans on how to remove Dr Chakwera from his position, in other ways he will be viewed as being his sympathizer because most Parliamentary chairs are those from MCP as well,” said Njobvuyalema.

Njobvuyalema said he is also worried on how he will be accessing Msowoya’s office him being vice President of SADC- PF.

The veteran politician has since urged the two to quickly mend their fences and bring down the tension other than practicing “cheap politics”.

He asked the Msowoya faction which also has deputy secretary general James Kaunda and Tony Kandiero to end the current myopic frenzy of attacking and insulting Chakwera.

Political commentator from University of Malawi, Ernest Thindwa , observed that the endless infighting in MCP was an indication of a leadership lacking direction.

The Chancellor College-based political scientist faulted Chakwera’s style of leadership which has failed to harmonise the two warring factions and instead is fanning the flames by calling for a meeting excluding other senior members of the party executive.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :