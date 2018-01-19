ACB ask councils to put corruption preventive measures

Director of the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Raineck Matemba has called upon District Councils in the country to put in place measures to prevent corruption in order to save public resources from “going down the drain”.

He was speaking Thursday in Mulanje during the launch of integrated programme for corruption prevention for Blantyre, Mulanje, Luchenza and Thyolo District Councils.

Matemba observed that the Bureau spends huge sums of money on corruption investigations which could be used for other developmental activities in the country.

“We appeal to Councils to put in place corruption preventive measures in their operational systems. This will reduce cases of corruption and help government channel the resources it uses to investigate corruption cases to other equally development activities,” the Director remarked.

He said ACB is targeting Councils in some of its programmes in recognizance of the fact that with decentralization, councils receive more funds than before such as Local Development Fund, Constituency Development Fund and the District Development Fund.

Thyolo East Member of Parliament Gerson Solomon commended ACB for the sentiments saying councils now know what role they can play to prevent corruption.

