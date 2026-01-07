MCP Youth Director Malondera Condemns Chimwendo Detention as Illegal, Warns Justice System Is Being Weaponised

MCP Director of Youth Baba Malondera has issued a blistering condemnation of the continued detention of Malawi Congress Party Secretary General Richard Chimwendo Banda, MP, describing it as a direct assault on justice, constitutionalism, and the nation’s moral conscience.

Malondera said Chimwendo has now spent 27 days on remand since his arrest on 12 December over an alleged attempted murder—despite the fact that he voluntarily presented himself to police after learning he was being sought. Nearly a month later, Malondera noted, no formal charge has been laid before any competent court, a situation he stressed is a matter of public record, not political interpretation.

He said bail was applied for on 24 December, and the presiding judge, Justice Mzondi Mvula, indicated that a ruling would be communicated via email. To date, no ruling has been delivered. According to Malondera, silence has replaced due process and delay has substituted justice, raising serious concerns about judicial urgency and accountability.

Malondera disclosed that, as Director of Youth, he has spent the past weeks restraining angry and frustrated party youths, some of whom have demanded mass demonstrations in response to what they perceive as selective justice. He said he has consistently urged calm and respect for State institutions, but warned that patience is being stretched to its limits by what appears to be deliberate and calculated inertia.

He argued that detention without charge, trial, or timely judicial determination is not only unjust but outright illegal, violating constitutional guarantees and the most basic principles of natural justice. Malondera warned that such conduct sets a dangerous precedent that could be turned against any Malawian, regardless of political affiliation, religion, or ethnicity.

Malondera questioned why a citizen is being held for nearly a month without charge, why a bail ruling has been withheld without explanation, and who stands to benefit from the prolonged detention. He cautioned that when the law is bent to punish individuals, the entire nation becomes unsafe.

While condemning the continued detention of Chimwendo in the strongest possible terms, Malondera called on the State and the Judiciary to act urgently, transparently, and lawfully, warning that injustice tolerated today could fuel chaos tomorrow.

At the same time, he urged MCP youths and all young Malawians to remain peaceful and disciplined, stressing that peace must never be mistaken for weakness and patience must never be abused. He concluded by saying Malawi deserves better, justice must not hide behind silence, and freedom must never be held hostage by power.a

