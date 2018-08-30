MCP Youth League organises barbecue fundraiser in Blantyte: Mia to attend

Main opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Vice-president Sidik Mia is expected to grace a fundraising and networking barbcue which has been organised by the party’s Southern Region Youth League to be held at Regional Offices at Chichiri in Blantyre on Saturday, September 1.

Chris Chilembwe, chairperson for MCP Southern Region Youth Groups cordinating team, confirmed of Mia’s attendance and also of MCP National Campaign Director Moses Kunkuyu, National Youth Deputy Director Blessings Chilembwe and all aspiring MPs and councillors in the South.

“The idea behind this event is to raise funds to help us reach out to fellow youths in the South and share with them the vision that our President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has for the youth and Malawi when MCP gets into power next year,” Chilembwe said.

“This also our chance to interact with our party senior officials and to raise funds that will finance the party’s visibility through youth activities in the South,” he said.

He added that the youths, in interacting with the senior members, they will have an opportunity to hear the plans that the party is putting in place to answer the problems the youths in the country are currently facing.

“We have also organised live music that will be played by famous young artists from the South. This is a great time to network as you are aware the MCP party has footprints in all the corners of the country. The braai has the potential to provide a platform allowing the youths to connect with fellow youth s that will come from various districts of Malawi.

“The event has been sponsored by well-wishers and by the youths themselves. As you may be aware our President Dr Chakwera taught us to believe that ‘nothing is for us without us'”.

He said the event, which targets to raise MK2 million, is open to all and they should be prepared to buy drinks and food and that party regalia will also be on sale.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :