MCP’s Abida Mia intensifies whistle-stop tour in Chikwawa

Abida Mia, wife to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) vice president Sidik Mia, is this weekend set to pound Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency with a second round of whistle-stop tour.

Last weekend, Adona as Abida Mia is fondly known among her admirers, and a highly powered regional team led by the Southern region Chairperson for the party Peter Simbi and a charismatic Member of Parliament for Chikwawa South East constituency, Elias Karim, sieged part of Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency where they encouraged the people to rally behind the party.

During the whistle-stop, Abida Mia is expected to clarify her position regarding the request the people of Chikwawa Mkombezi constituency have made to have her contest as their Member of Parliament in 2019.

However, the theme message of this whistle-stop will be to encourage the people to go and register en masse given the fact that voters’ registration exercise is currently underway in the district.

According to the released programe, the MCP team will on Saturday storm Msinja School in Saopa Ward in the morning and in the afternoon, the team will be at Mchenga School in Makande Ward.

On Sunday, a rally will be at Singano School in Therere Ward in the morning and in the afternoon, the rally will be at Jombo School in Jombo Ward.

The main speakers will be Abida Mia herself, the party’s Regional Chairman (South), Hon. Peter Simbi, the Deputy Director of Research & MP for Chikwawa South Constituency, Elias Karim, the Deputy District Chairman for Chikwawa, Graciam Chilonga and the Constituency Chairman for Chikwawa Nkombezi Constituency, Boniface Katandika.

“It my resolve to help grow and strengthen the party and I know that the starting point to achieve that is to interact with the people right at their base.

“Dr Lazarus Chakwera deserves a resounding victory next year. We can achieve this kind of victory if we all participate in our own unique ways in convincing the people on why Dr Chakwera and Dr Chakwera only deserves to lead this country in 2019,” wrote Abida Mia on her official Facebook page.

