MCP’s Chimwendo says house arson ‘politically inspired’

A house belonging to Malawi Congress Party (MCP) parliamentarian and director of youth Richard Chimwendo has been torched by unknown people at his village in Dowa East.

Chimwendo has confirmed the incident and says he suspects politics behind the incident.

Ruling Democratic Progressive party (DPP) has been blamed for the arson at the house which is located at Kanyenyive in Mvera Dowa.

In an interview with Nyasa Times, DPP Publicity Secretary, Nicholas Dausi said he could not comment.

“Aaaaaaaa anthu akuti chani? Aaaaaaas; no comment ask the Police” said Dausi.

Chimed aid the fire burnt down a a living room and one bedrom before the community came in to extinguish.

He also disclosed that the assailants left 3 20 litre jerrycans on the seen.

Chimwendo says currently no injury has been registered to the occupants.

Dowa Police publist Richard Kaponda told Zodiak Radio that Police is investigating about the inferno.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :