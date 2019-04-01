MCP’s Kandodo pledges development in Kasungu

April 1, 2019 Erah Pinifolo -MEC 3 Comments

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central constituency Ken Kandodo has assured people of the area of more developmental projects once voted into power during the May 21 tripartite elections.

Kandodo addressing the rally

Kandodo at the rally

Part of the crowds

Kandodo made the remarks when he addressed a campaign rally at Kapiri School ground.

He observed that the area is lacking tangible development in terms of proper road infrastructure and portable water.

“Having served you as a member of parliament I know some of key challenges affecting our constituency”.

“Together with your support and that of our presidential candidate Dr Lazarus Chakwera we will surely address the challenges” added Kandodo.

The MCP aspirant also called upon chiefs in the area to be non partisan when discharging their their duties.

“Much as our traditional leaders are supposed to work with the  government  of the day it is very unfortunate that some are siding with other political parties which is against their code of conduct ahead of the election,” he said.

Kasungu Central it’s time we vote for Mary Clara Makungwa.

Afinye
Afinye

same old, same old news, nothing new, we have heard that before so many times, we are just tired of hearing old recycled politicians year in year out……… we want something new

mjiba
mjiba

Chitukuko chanji chimene atabwelese panopa chimene chinamukanika ali nduna mu maboma a PP ndi DPP?

