MCP’s Kandodo pledges development in Kasungu

Malawi Congress Party(MCP) aspiring Member of Parliament for Kasungu Central constituency Ken Kandodo has assured people of the area of more developmental projects once voted into power during the May 21 tripartite elections.

Kandodo made the remarks when he addressed a campaign rally at Kapiri School ground.

He observed that the area is lacking tangible development in terms of proper road infrastructure and portable water.

“Having served you as a member of parliament I know some of key challenges affecting our constituency”.

“Together with your support and that of our presidential candidate Dr Lazarus Chakwera we will surely address the challenges” added Kandodo.

The MCP aspirant also called upon chiefs in the area to be non partisan when discharging their their duties.

“Much as our traditional leaders are supposed to work with the government of the day it is very unfortunate that some are siding with other political parties which is against their code of conduct ahead of the election,” he said.

