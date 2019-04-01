UDF disputes joining PP in Chiradzulu

April 1, 2019 Chrissie Mainjeni - MEC 2 Comments

In a twist of events, United Democratic Front (UDF), has disputed reports of supporting  People’s Party (PP), saying those are cheap rumours propagated by ill-motive people.

Makungwa: UDF structures intact

This comes weeks after PP  District Governor for Chiradzulu, Jonas Shaibu, announced at a political rally that the whole committee of UDF had defected to PP.

According to Shaibu, UDF’s decision was arrived at,  following the continued working relationship between the party’s president Atupele Muluzi and the governing Democratic Progressive Party (DPP).

He said the party supporters were discouraged with the continued status quo, despite elections nearing, hence their decision to join PP.

Shaibu even paraded people he claimed were from UDF, adding what remained was to sign a compact. However, UDF’s District Governor Saimoni Paulo Makungwa was not in attendance.

But reacting to the development, Simoni Paulo Makungwa, expressed surprise, saying he has never made such a decision.

“I am shocked with this news. There has never been a time that I had talks with PP on the alleged alliance. These are cheap rumours trying to confuse people. I have always been UDF and I will die one,” he stressed.

Asked as to what could trigger the rumours, Makungwa said it is the work of desperate politicians who want to score mileage with falsehoods.

“I don’t understand why Mr Shaibu could go that far insinuating that we have joined forces. I dont know his intentions, but one thing is for sure, I am going to talk to him to find out,” he said, adding today (Tuesday),  he is meeting the party’s Vice President for the Southern Region, Lancy Mbewe, to strategise on their campaign trail.

He said the UDF is still strong in Chiradzulu and that it is hoping to get reasonable seats of both MPs and Councillors in the next month’s elections.

Achakulungwa
Guest
Achakulungwa

who in their right mind would want to join PP at this point

5 minutes ago
mulumuzana
Guest
mulumuzana

asiyeni akufa aikane akufa okhaokha

12 minutes ago

