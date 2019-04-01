Chakwera keeps flashing red card to DPP: MCP storms Makanjira, implores electorate to vote wisely

April 1, 2019 Ayamba Kandodo -MEC 5 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera has urged people in Mangochi District to punish the current government by voting for MCP candidates beginning from president, legislators and councillors in order to enjoy massive development the party has weaved in its manifesto.

Chakwera flashing red card

Crowds at the rally in Makanjira

Chakwera said this at Mpilipili, Mangochi North Constituency, Traditional Authority (T/A) Makanjira in the district during the public rally it held to drum up the party’s support ahead of May 21 2019 tripartite elections.

Speaking to multitude that came to demystify the area’s long history of United Democratic Front (UDF) stronghold, the MCP president said time has come for people in the district to elect honest, visionary and development-wise leaders who will transform their lives.

“During the forthcoming elections, please vote for me and all the MCP candidates if you are get out of the stubborn poverty perpetrated by selfish and corrupt people who have failed to run the country. It’s time for people with clean track-record to turn around things,” he said.

Chakwera said he has a cream team as evidenced by his running mate, Sidik Mia who is well-experienced in politics and has the ability to change the country with those traits than the current leaders in government which are known of squanderingtax payer’s money.

“If given a chance, our government will secure communities from boarder districts like Mangochi-Makanjira area from any torture to allow people enjoy their rights,” said the MCP hopeful, amid ululations from the audience.

He further added that MCP has plans to invest more in tourism centers in Mangochi district because of the district’s natural endowment of fresh water of Lake Malawi which attracts tourists.

Chakwera also flashed a red card which  referees use to enforce discipline during matches,  saying he was showing President Peter Mutharika, marching orders from State House.

Speaking earlier, People’s Party (PP) President Joyce Banda whose party made electoral alliance with MCP, urged people not to waste their time during the elections looking for corrupt leaders but rather settles for Chakwera because he is the only candidate holding a key to development.

“It’s high time we used our vote wisely to usher in corrupt free people and development conscious people. Chakwera deserves to be given a mandate of ruling this country to turnaround our situation. This is why I chose to support him,” said Banda, who is Malawi’s former president.

Ntumbuka Mwenecho
Guest
Ntumbuka Mwenecho

Amangwetuuu..the more times change, the more things look the same. This is like Abhiti Kazhigheti rally in the run-up to the 2014 elections. Anaghwa nayo.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
14 minutes ago
Agenda Setting Theory
Guest
Agenda Setting Theory

I see more PP than MCP. The alliance is working.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Boncholi
Guest
Boncholi

pa 21 pakuchedwa timuonese red card nyapapi ameneyu ndi anyamata a DPP team B akupanga phokoso wa. we need change its been a long time coming.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
58 minutes ago
Gula
Guest
Gula

Ankatero Abiti Ntila. Anafika nazo pati? Dont forget atibera vol 6 is in the studio

Vote Up1Vote Down  Reply
50 minutes ago
Moto village
Guest
Moto village

Pakuchedwa nyakula iyambikenso.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
45 minutes ago

