New ‘miracle’ church born in Malawi called Vision Family

A new church Vision Family, has been established in Lilongwe with Senior Pastor Chris Nwaigwe promising the faithful many miracles.

The church which is now two months old is said to be attracting many people if the service last Sunday is anything to go by.

With its motto ‘Standing on the rock of Jesus’ Pastor Nwaigwe said he was inspired to establish the church because there are still a lot of people to reached with the gospel.

“We are also inspired by Psalms 27 vs 1 which says, the Lord is my light and my salvation. So far so good and we are encouraged with the response we have received and it is our prayer to God that many will be joining us in our subsequent services,” he explained.

A member of the church Stanely Winiko said he was happy to be a member of the new church and that he is now a born again Christian.

Vision Family Church congregates every Sunday at Logic Inn opposite Masintha Ground.

