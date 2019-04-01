MBC justifies bid to televise Musambuka murder trial: ‘Persons with albinism attacks has attracted public interest’

Malawi Broadcasting Corporation (MBC) has argued that the murder case of the late MacDonald Masambuka, a person with albinism where 12 people including a Roman Catholic priest are defending themselves against the charge of murder, has attracted “public interest” and “attention” hence its application that it can be broadcast live on national TV and radio.

MBC dirtector general Aubrey Sumbuleta in sworn affidavit lodged with the High Coust seen by Nyasa Times that the tax-funded news organisation would like to broadcast the entire proceedings and the delivery of the judgement on the matter.

He said that broadcasting the proceedings s members of the general public will have the most immediate coverage and most accurate information about the case through a pure live feed uncensored and unedited accessible to the widest audience.

In his affidavit which was sworn in Blantyre om March 8 2019 witnessed by Felix Tandwe as Commissioner of oath, stated that “the case has attracted immeasurable public interest considering that it revolves around, among others, the recent spate of killings and absuctions of people with albinism.”

He argued: “Most important the case has aroused much more interest because of the fact that the 24 persons with albinism have either been killed or gone missing since 2014.”

The MBC boss argues that Malawians have a “legitimate interest” in the case before the court and it is well within their rights to access the information.

“However, only a few Malawians that have been able to enter the court room are the ones that have been able to accurately follow the proceedings,” he stated.

“A handful of Malawians with access to print and electronic media platforms have been able to follow the case through media reports about the case that are usually inaccurate and delayed,” reads a sworn affidavit by Sumbuleta.

He said through a live broadcast of the case, the accused right to fair trial will not be affected in any way.

But defence lawyers had said it would prejudice proceedings.

When the case came to court on Monday, it was adjourned in the morning after lawyer Lewis Banda representing Roman Catholic priest Thomas Muhosha, was not present in the court.

Banda has just been hired to represent Father Muhosha replacing lawyer Ian Twea.

High Court Judge Zione Ntaba ordered Muhosha to summon his new lawyer to show up in court in the afternoon.

Legal Aid Bureau lawyer Trouble Kalua is representing nine suspects in the case while lawyer Timothy Chirwa is representing clinical officer Lumbani Kamanga.

State lawyers include Joel Matonga, Steven Kayuni and Dzikondianthu Malunda.

