MCP’s Kazombo praises Mutharika: ‘Time to set aside politics to develop Malawi’
Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Member of Parliament for Kasungu East, Madaliso Kazombo, who is also First Deputy Speaker of Parliament, on Friday surprised many during the launch of consultations for developing the successor to Vision 2020 when he used his speech to highlight the challenge of divisive politics Malawi practices putting his party and its politics on the spot.
MCP, led by former church cleric Lazarus Chakwera, is criticized for inciting post-elections violence and burning and demolishing public infrastructure which is key to development.
Kazombo was invited to the launch to deliver a National Assembly commitment to Malawi Vision on behalf of the Speaker of Parliament Catherine Gotani Hara who was presiding of the National Assembly Mid-Term Budget session which she had adjourned sine die.
According to Kazombo, Malawi has not achieved much in the Vision 2020 mainly due to luck of unity among politicians.
Kazombo said Malawians political leaders in the opposition are busy playing tribalistic and regionalist politics which is retrogressive .
“It’s painful to see countries that copied Malawi’s Vision 2020 implementing it while we Malawians, the originators of the document are failing to implement it,” Kazombo said.
Kazombo, who excited the audience at BICC auditorium with his speech, told the gathering that the main problem with Malawi politics is that the opposition parties in Malawi do not work together with government to bring development.
“Why can’t we come together with government and join hands to develop this country?” Kazombo wondered.
“Ndale sakudya! (We don’t eat politics),” Kazombo thundered to the cheering crowd.
Kazombo, who was the first to deliver a commitment and he used the opportunity to strongly censor his own MCP, which has been sabotaging development projects in Malawi in the name party politics since 1994 when it lost power.
The MCP legislator then asked the audience to recognize efforts by President Peter Mutharika to development Malawi adding that Mutharika needed support from all politicians to continue developing the country .
At this juncture, Kazombo asked the audience to clap hands for President Mutharika for being a true statesman and the audience obliged .
The Malawi Vision 2020 strategy was launched in 1998 as the roadmap to Malawi’s Development from 1998 to 2020
The launch of the Vision 2020 Successor consultations is expected to kick start national wide consultations on the successor Vision.
Sources privy to MCP politics say Kazombo is in the Kasungu camp agitating for the removal of Chakwera. Kazombo used the forum to hit at MCP leadership.
Zaza, the opposition does provide checks but DPP does not listen to anybody, possibly due to arrogance, an “I know itall” attitude and advisors!
Nyasatimes, your useless reporters are once again on DPP retainer. Everytime i see them not use their names i know they are most likely writing nonsense. Who is editing this crap, Mchacha?
As for Kazombo’s words, It’s always good to smile before plunging the Knife in to the hilt.
What is this A Kazombo???? have they fixed M1 between Kanengo and Kasungu???……….
Ana okulira moputsisidwa, everything provided on a silver plate without them sweating. They are usually foolish and cannot achieve anything on their own. All this Kazombo thing is looking for is easy money and favours from thieves.
Before Chakwera, Kazombo is despising MCP was on its downward spiral. Mbava za DPP zimawina u MP ku Kasungu komweko. Kulankhula moputsa. Learn to give credit where it is due. Osati zaufiti zanuzi.
well done o Kazombo uku nko kukhala
This is what we expect from mature politicians. Being in opposition does not mean frustrating goverment. It means providing checks.
Mawu Mawu Kazombo. Chakwera sent Nsudwe Boys to destroy our property.
Kazombo is right. MCP and the entire opposition has been frustrating government and as a result our country is not making enough progress.
Good analysis Kazombo.
The deputy speaker resembles one of the two chindime ndi samalani characters
PLEASE. Do not mislead yourselves that the ‘originator of VISION 2020’ is Malawi. PLEASE. PLEASE. The world is laughing at OUR ignorance. Stop this nonsense Mr Madaliso Kazombo!