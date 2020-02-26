MCP’s Mkaka questions Chimulirenji absence in Parliament

Lilongwe Mpenu member of Parliament Eisenhower Mkaka, who is also Malawi Congress Party (MCP) secretary general on Tuesday questioned the absence of the newly sworn-in Minister of Disaster Management Affairs and Public Events, Everton Chimulirenji.

Rising on point of order, Mkaka wondered the whereabout of Chimulirenji as questions related to his newly created ministry were being answered by Homeland Security Minister, Nicholous Dausi.

But first deputy speaker of parliament, Madalitso Kazombo said there is nothing wrong as ministers have the right to delegate their work to other ministers.

He said Chimulirenji, who was the de-facto Vice President of Malawi from May 2019 to February 2020 until his vice-presidency was voided and he was replaced by his predecessor after the 2019 general election results were nullified by the Constitutional Court, will avail himself in the House when ready.

